In the last week, I have become intimate with a slim, early volume of John Masefield's poetry. Some of them are directly related to the next poem in line, but mostly they just follow themes of death, beauty, and mystery, asking the largest questions about why we are here, what is our future after death, and what are the limits to what we can know.

I've recorded the entire volume of 47 poems here, about 40 minutes' listening. Full text is here

.

