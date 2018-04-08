Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Daily Inspiration — If God were a Poem

If God were a poem, she would be written in a primeval hieroglyph, indecipherable to man, but transcribed from an oral tradition every forager of seeds and berries would understand with intuitive precision.

If God were a peom, she would contain all words beauteous, which is to say all words known and unknown--all can be transfixed and transmuted by their composition to be beauty itself.

If God were a poem, she must last a lifetime of readings or a thousand lifetimes, in case we should reincarnate and forget to forget, and so must contain strophes that number as the moments of life.

If God were a poem, she would cry out against the futility of notation, until men, compelled to acknowledge the justice of her plaint, must write only a single ellipsis, denoted by a symbol not of any earthly script, and holding the place for that which cannot be spoke nor written.

If God were a poem, she would be written by numberless poets, all channeling the same verse in their own vernacular, and she would be as often lost in the library stacks as re-discovered by those few who had evolved already beyond any desire to read.

If God were a poem, you would not be reading her here.

-- Josh Mitteldorf

Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical (more...)
 

Carol Jackson

(Member since Mar 25, 2011)


If God were a poem then we and all that you see would be the words the poem is written in for this is Gods creation, it is Gods poem.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 8, 2018 at 4:45:34 PM

Chuck Nafziger

(Member since Oct 12, 2008)


Yesterday, as our late spring gave us gusty winds warmed to a still cool 50 degrees F., I lay in my labyrinth looking up at the tall trees surrounding me as they sang and danced to the melody of the wind. Twice, gusts found their way to the gong hung nearby and invited its participation. Then from the clear area high in the south, the orb of the sun materialized through the clouds. The clouds were thick enough to allow a sustained gaze, and when they thinned to just the right consistency, the sun appeared as a pastel rainbow oval, with blue/violet on the top blending to pink/orange on the bottom. Yesterday's poem filled me with rainbow energy accompanied by the singing and dancing of the trees; one of the finer daily inspirations I can remember.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 8, 2018 at 6:11:38 PM

