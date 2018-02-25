- Advertisement -

Like Stars in the Daylight

I grant you ample leave

To use the hoary formula 'I am',

Naming the emptiness where thought is not George Eliot

Had we been born on a planet

that always keeps one face to the sun

(as Mercury was once thought to do)

We might have breathed a rich lifetime

all in Daylight.

So how might we have responded

if some mountebank conjurer told us there were stars?

Not just stars, but nebulae, black holes spouting bright plumes of plasma,

And a million million pinwheels in the sky...



A polite and patronizing smile perhaps,

on a good day; scorn otherwise.

Bourdillon had it exactly backward.

The heart has a thousand eyes,

all rendered blind

by the glare of the mind.

The senses and (specially) the nerves of the brain--

Endlessly screaming with pleasure and pain

Prevent us from sensing aught else.

Must we wait on those who return from the dead

To tell us who we are?

Who we are when we are not thinking,

Not feeling our bodies

Pulled nor by sense nor by wrenching emotion

From the glorious expanse

of our very own

black

Sky



-- Josh Mitteldorf