Daily Inspiration — Sisyphus Translates

Written language distorts the immediacy of our sensory existence. Different written languages distort it in different ways. Perhaps, if we cannot abandon language utterly, a poor substitute is to immerse ourselves in several different languages, perhaps to sample the breadth of what civilization has substituted for direct experience.

Urdu is a language as foreign to us as any, and the Persian culture is rich and deep and ancient. Mizra Ghalib, born this day in 1797, has a voice that rings with both our ancient human roots and the angst of modern civilization. Shahid Alam has a new translation of Ghalib, and Ali Minai has an extensive, nuanced and scholarly review in 3QuarksDaily

Read some of the various ways in which a single line of Ghalib can be translated:



(Image by Alam) Permission Details DMCA



35.1 Where is the Artist whose art they protest? Every prop, every player, dreads his part in the play.

35.2 Are we in this story for comic relief? Cosmic players cry, as they stew.

35.3 He scripts, scores, directs the play. Casting complete, he reads the lines too. We lip sync.

35.4 Shaped for eternity: yet tied to time's cross. What did he think whose hand crafted us?

35.5 The galaxies grieve, Whose whimsy are we?