 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

Daily Inspiration — Sisyphus Translates

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Josh Mitteldorf       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments, In Series: Daily Inspiration

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 12/27/18

Become a Fan
  (41 fans)
- Advertisement -

Written language distorts the immediacy of our sensory existence. Different written languages distort it in different ways. Perhaps, if we cannot abandon language utterly, a poor substitute is to immerse ourselves in several different languages, perhaps to sample the breadth of what civilization has substituted for direct experience.

Urdu is a language as foreign to us as any, and the Persian culture is rich and deep and ancient. Mizra Ghalib, born this day in 1797, has a voice that rings with both our ancient human roots and the angst of modern civilization. Shahid Alam has a new translation of Ghalib, and Ali Minai has an extensive, nuanced and scholarly review in 3QuarksDaily

Read some of the various ways in which a single line of Ghalib can be translated:


(Image by Alam)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

35.1 Where is the Artist whose art they protest? Every prop, every player, dreads his part in the play.

35.2 Are we in this story for comic relief? Cosmic players cry, as they stew.

- Advertisement -

35.3 He scripts, scores, directs the play. Casting complete, he reads the lines too. We lip sync.

35.4 Shaped for eternity: yet tied to time's cross. What did he think whose hand crafted us?

35.5 The galaxies grieve, Whose whimsy are we?

Five different voices and personae: Which one is Ghalib's? While none of the translations gets to the original meaning, arguably 35.4 comes closest - and perhaps also closest to Ghalib's voice. The use of colloquialisms such as "they stew" and "we lip sync" too seems jarring and not at all Ghalibian, though that is obviously the subjective opinion of one reader. To continue with subjective opinion, the last translation (35.5) is quite eloquent in its own right, though barely connected to the original. Interestingly, however, it is reminiscent of another famous couplet by Ghalib:

The world, in my eyes, is a playhouse of children,
With frivolous spectacles unfolding day and night.

- Advertisement -

Ecstasy for a drop is to lose itself in the ocean;
Pain, exceeding a limit, becomes a remedy.

A drop craves extinction in the sea
Past plentitude, pain becomes remedy.

Glory it is for the drop
To merge with the ocean
Pain ceases to be
Once beyond redemption

Water-bead ecstasy : dying in the stream;
Too strong a pain brings its own balm

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com


Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical (more...)
 

Josh Mitteldorf Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Daily Inspiration"

Daily Inspiration — The Best Thing I”ve Ever Done (Article) (# of views) 12/25/2018
Daily Inspiration — Long-term Trends (Article) (# of views) 12/24/2018
Daily Inspiration — Song of the Solstice (Article) (# of views) 12/23/2018
View All 335 Articles in "Daily Inspiration"
Total Views for the Series: 310377   

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Artificial Earthquakes

Cold Fusion: Tangible Hope in an Age of Despair

New Scientific Study: Smoking Gun Evidence of 9/11 Explosives in WTC Dust

PayPal cuts off Bradley Manning Legal Defense; Backs Off under Grass Roots Pressure

Daily Inspiration — Suppressed Science

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 