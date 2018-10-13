Daily Inspiration — Painting Self-destructs

- Advertisement -

Banksy is a British street artist who prefers to remain anonymous and to thumb his nose at the art establishment, though he has become quite a sensation.



Girl with balloon

Last week, his most famous painting sold for $1.4 M at a Sotheby's auction. Somehow, the painting figured out what was happening to it, and it launched into its own protest, committing suicide before the astonished eyes of auctioner and auctionee.

The painting shredded itself. The buyer decided to go ahead with the purchase anyway.