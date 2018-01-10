Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Daily Inspiration — Would you want to know?

A Cat Curled Up, Sleeping
The story appeared, astonishingly, in The New England Journal of Medicine in the summer of 2007. Adopted as a kitten by the medical staff

, Oscar reigned over one floor of the Steere House nursing home in Rhode Island. When the cat would sniff the air, crane his neck and curl up next to a man or woman, it was a sure sign of impending demise. The doctors would call the families to come in for their last visit. Over the course of several years, the cat had curled up next to 50 patients. Every one of them died shortly thereafter.

SIDDHARTHA MUKHERJEE, writing for the NYTimes

This article asks many fascinating questions, and leaves unasked many more.
  • If you could know in advance how long you are going to live, would you want to know?
  • Is this something medically 'knowable' or does it depend on you, your thoughts, your wishes as yet unformed?
  • Can a computer do, in principle, anything a cat can do?
  • Do animals have access to instinctive ways of knowing that in humans of Western culture have atrophied from disuse?
    Josh Mitteldorf
     

    Janet Supriano

    If I were helpless in a nursing home, I would bless that cat 1000 times over for curling up with me.

    Now if he plopped on my lap as I was driving to the grocery store, ...different story altogether.

    Yeh, I think I'd like to know when, give or take a couple weeks. But I maintain we probably fear the 'how' much more than the 'when'.

    Chuck Nafziger

    I have an expiration date tattooed on my arm, "BEST IF USED BEFORE 10/23/24." It is more of a joke than a prediction, but it reflects the aging process and the abuse I have done to my body. Ten years ago, I had a huge alder branch fall near me. I wrote a story about it, "What Would I Do Differently?." The conclusion of the story:"Lessons learned: live in the present, enjoy every moment like it is your last, and keep a wary eye on old alders."

    Submitted on Thursday, Jan 11, 2018 at 2:25:45 AM

