Daily Inspiration — Herman Hesse

Manchmal
Manchmal, wenn ein Vogel ruft
Oder ein Wind geht in den Zweigen
Oder ein Hund bellt im fernsten GehÃ¶ft,
Dann muÃŸ ich lange lauschen und schweigen.
Meine Seele flieht zuruck,
Bis wo vor tausend vergessenen Jahren
Der Vogel und der wehende Wind
Mir Ã¤hnlich und meine Bruder waren.
Meine Seele wird ein Baum
Und ein Tier und ein Wolkenweben.
Verwandelt und fremd kehrt sie zuruck
Und fragt mich. Wie soll ich Antwort geben?
--Hermann Hesse
Primeval (4) | Old-growth forest, Columbia County, within th. | Flickr1024 Ã-- 683 - 446k - jpg
(Image by flickr.com) Permission Details DMCA
Sometimes
Sometimes the call of a bird
Or the rustle of wind-blown leaf,
Or a barking dog, barely heard"
I am taken by laughter, then grief.
My soul flies back, past
This life and so many others,
To a time when we all clove fast,
This bird and the wind were my brothers.
My soul becomes the tree,
A whisp of cloud, and a pond...
When, transformed, it comes back to me
Ripe with questions, how should I respond?
-- translation by JJM