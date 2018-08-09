Daily Inspiration — Herman Hesse

- Advertisement -

Manchmal

Manchmal, wenn ein Vogel ruft

Oder ein Wind geht in den Zweigen

Oder ein Hund bellt im fernsten GehÃ¶ft,

Dann muÃŸ ich lange lauschen und schweigen.

Meine Seele flieht zuruck,

Bis wo vor tausend vergessenen Jahren

Der Vogel und der wehende Wind

Mir Ã¤hnlich und meine Bruder waren.

Meine Seele wird ein Baum

Und ein Tier und ein Wolkenweben.

Verwandelt und fremd kehrt sie zuruck

Und fragt mich. Wie soll ich Antwort geben?

- Advertisement -

--Hermann Hesse



Primeval (4) | Old-growth forest, Columbia County, within th. | Flickr1024 Ã-- 683 - 446k - jpg

(Image by flickr.com) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Sometimes

Sometimes the call of a bird

Or the rustle of wind-blown leaf,

Or a barking dog, barely heard"

I am taken by laughter, then grief.

My soul flies back, past

This life and so many others,

To a time when we all clove fast,

This bird and the wind were my brothers.

My soul becomes the tree,

A whisp of cloud, and a pond...

When, transformed, it comes back to me

Ripe with questions, how should I respond?

-- translation by JJM