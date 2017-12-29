- Advertisement -

For, the Man--

Who, in this spirit, communes with the Forms

Of nature, who with understanding heart

Both knows and loves such objects as excite

No morbid passions, no disquietude,

No vengeance, and no hatred--needs must feel

The joy of that pure principle of love

So deeply, that, unsatisfied with aught

Less pure and exquisite, he cannot choose

But seek for objects of a kindred love

In fellow-natures and a kindred joy.

Accordingly he by degrees perceives

His feelings of aversion softened down;

A holy tenderness pervade his frame.

His sanity of reason not impaired,

Say rather, all his thoughts now flowing clear,

From a clear fountain flowing, he looks round

And seeks for good; and finds the good he seeks:

Until abhorrence and contempt are things

He only knows by name; and, if he hear,

From other mouths, the language which they speak,

He is compassionate; and has no thought,

No feeling, which can overcome his love.

-- Wordsworth (Excursion Bk 4)



