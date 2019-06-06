Daily Inspiration — Security and Paradox

Belief is an affirmation of a previous worldview. Living in paradoxbelieving and not believing at the same timeis a movement into the future.

People want to "settle". They want clarity and security and they are willing to give up a great deal for that. The problem is that in the quest for security people create for themselves physical and intellectual boxes, and in the wide world these boxes confict. Much of the violence and suffering in the world comes from these boxes in which people are only trying to find protection from violence and suffering, and that's a paradox, too.

-- Jeff Kripal