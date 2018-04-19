- Advertisement -

Germaine Tailleferre, born this day in 1892, composed music that is delightful, accessible, interesting and fresh. More conviction than Poulenc, more tuneful than Honneger, as inventive and rhythmically vibrant as Milhaud. I discovered her music just today.

Listen to her Ballade for Piano and Orchestra.

Les Six were composers of Paris in the 1920s. Tailleferre was the only woman.