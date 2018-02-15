The minimalist movement in music began in the 1970s as a much-needed response to a complexity that had long ago come to sound like randomness to any but the most gifted and highly-trained musical ears.
The problem with early minimalism is that it didn't fully reward our attention. It was good for background music. A little too close to elevator music.
Enter John Adams, the maximal minimalist. Don't worry about boring!
Listen to A Short Ride in a Fast Machine
John Adams is 71 years old today.
Want an encore? Try Lollapalooza
