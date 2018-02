- Advertisement -

Among many protege's of the 20th Century's greatest musical mentor, Nadia Boulanger, Polish Grażyna Bacewicz stands out as multi-talented and inventive. She was best known as virtuoso violinist, retiring after WW II to devote full time to composition. In her later years, she wrote a novel and short stories.



Grażyna Bacewicz, born this day in 1909.

Listen to the Overture for Orchestra of Grażyna Bacewicz, born this day in 1909.