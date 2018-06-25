- Advertisement -

Money is not a neutral means of exchange. It comes into being in a way that is profoundly unfair. It is controlled by those who promote extraction, human exploitation, and war. Its effects on the lives of those who neither have nor want money is devastating -- the animals and the trees, indigenous peoples with their cooperative lifestyles attuned to nature, artists, writers, musicians, and independent souls of all sorts.

Every transaction in which we spend money is tainted. Everything that we do or choose from financial motives must be questioned.

How would we spend our time? Who would we choose to be with? What choices would we make if money were not a consideration?

-- Josh Mitteldorf

