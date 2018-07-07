Suddenly there was a fracture between the world and me. While my body was still in the world, my mind had become a disengaged observer...It was as though all the constituent parts of me were still working, but an essential and vital element of my self, of my person, was missing.

I'm conscious even as I say this that I must have a functioning inner life; one that is capable of articulating this experience. But the capacity to knit that awareness into a narrative that I can occupy and own is missing.