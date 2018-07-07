Suddenly there was a fracture between the world and me. While my body was still in the world, my mind had become a disengaged observer...It was as though all the constituent parts of me were still working, but an essential and vital element of my self, of my person, was missing.
I'm conscious even as I say this that I must have a functioning inner life; one that is capable of articulating this experience. But the capacity to knit that awareness into a narrative that I can occupy and own is missing.
article on Aeon by Anna Ciaunica and Jane Charlton
The self that feels, that thinks, that is reading this screen--this is not a real entity, but an illusion of the mind. This is the mother of all truths, and this ability to adopt a perspective outside self is the basis of spiritual enlightenment.- Advertisement -
video by Leo, at Actualized.org
So, is the loss of the sense of self an ultimate psychological tragedy, or is it liberation from suffering, carrying with it courage and empowerment?
Lost Head and the Bird
(Image by Youtube) Permission Details DMCA
I welcome your thoughts...