If we want to know the truth about anything, we have no choice but to sift through a great deal of nonsense, to consider the outrageous in all its implications. In the face of group-think and manipulation of opinion, it is essential to develop a powerfully independent power of judgment.
All ideas fall in one of two categories:
- Ideas that are probably wrong, and
- Ideas that are certainly boring.
--Jon F Wilkins, Ronin Institute
Life is stranger than any of us expected.
-- Richard Eberhart
A major life lesson for me has been how easy it is to convince myself that I am thinking independently when in fact I have been led into common fallacies by a peer group that claims to be thinking independently.
-- JJM