If we want to know the truth about anything, we have no choice but to sift through a great deal of nonsense, to consider the outrageous in all its implications. In the face of group-think and manipulation of opinion, it is essential to develop a powerfully independent power of judgment.

All ideas fall in one of two categories:

Ideas that are probably wrong, and

Ideas that are certainly boring.

--Jon F Wilkins, Ronin Institute