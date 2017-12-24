- Advertisement -

Males have been in charge of the world for the last 10,000 years. We've created some things that are really worthwhile: yoga, chocolate, the Apollo moon shots, streaming video. In some other areas, our performance has been more questionable: traffic jams, form 1040, nuclear weapons, Windows 10. I say it's time to give women a chance to run things. Undoubtedly they'll do things differently, have different triumphs, make different mistakes. It seems only right that we give female hegemony a try--though in fairness, we should limit their tenure to 10,000 years.

-- Josh Mitteldorf



(Image by Styx Einzig) Permission Details DMCA

