Daily Inspiration — Matriarchy

Males have been in charge of the world for the last 10,000 years. We've created some things that are really worthwhile: yoga, chocolate, the Apollo moon shots, streaming video. In some other areas, our performance has been more questionable: traffic jams, form 1040, nuclear weapons, Windows 10. I say it's time to give women a chance to run things. Undoubtedly they'll do things differently, have different triumphs, make different mistakes. It seems only right that we give female hegemony a try--though in fairness, we should limit their tenure to 10,000 years.

-- Josh Mitteldorf


(Image by Styx Einzig)

Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Chuck Nafziger

This is an overdue idea. Just don't start with women who have risen to the top in American politics. Madeleine Albright, Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Condi Rice, Susan Rice, Victoria Nuland and Nikki Haley are all pretty much like Kissinger in drag.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 24, 2017 at 6:24:07 PM

Anton Vodvarka

Great idea, Mr. Mitteldorf! Let's form a dream administration with the likes of Hillary Clinton, Condoleezza Rice, Madeline Albright, Janet Reno, Samantha Power, Nikki Haley and Victoria Nuland. They can study the works of Indira Gandhi, Sirimavo Bandaranaike, Golda Meir and Margaret Thatcher and go on from there to create their matriarchy.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 24, 2017 at 6:34:29 PM

