Daily Inspiration — Magic

- Advertisement -

Magic is no more than the art of consciously employing invisible means to produce visible effects. Will, love, and imagination are magic powers that everyone possesses; and whoever knows how to develop them to their fullest extent is a magician. Magic has but one dogma, namely, that the seen is the measure of the unseen.

"





The Magician: A Novel - A Novel ebook by W. Somerset Maugham

(Image by The Floating Press (1908)) Permission Details DMCA



Science, dealing only with the general, leaves out of consideration the individual cases that contradict the enormous majority. Occasionally the heart is on the right side of the body, but you would not on that account ever put your stethoscope in any other than the usual spot. It is possible that under certain conditions the law of gravity does not apply, yet you will conduct your life under the conviction that it does so invariably. Now, there are some of us who choose to deal only with these exceptions to the common run.

- Advertisement -

-- W. Somerset Maugham