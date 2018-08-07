 
 
Daily Inspiration — Microdose LSD

By Josh Mitteldorf

August 7, 2018

The liberal, enlightened culture that claims the high ground in Western society is Science-based. We learn without ever being told that there is an objective material reality that you can kick, and that's all there is. No spirits, no mind-to-mind communication, no afterlife, nothing at all mysterious. Get real! It's atoms and electromagnetic forces all the way down.

If something happens that gives you a glimpse into another reality, then your brain has a glitch. That's OK, buddy. All of our brains have glitches. The key is just to get a grip, remember where reality is, return to the deep grounding of what we can all see and hear.

A big part of the cultural upheaval that we call The Sixties was the psychedelic experience. Were LSD and psilosybin a fast track into a world that had been denied by our drab, materialist culture? Or were they a form of temporary insanity, distorting the true picture of reality that was painted pretty consistently by our un-drugged senses?

I came of age in The Sixties, and opted out of the drug culture, bought into the Scientific world view in its narrowest sense. Only later in life have I come to acknowledge the mystical moments that occasionally flash forth from the humdrum background. I have followed the path of science, and it has led me quite outside the dogma that is the Scientific Worldview.

Michael Pollan, of all people, has a new book in which he describes research programs in which people's sanity has been enhanced by psychedelic drugs. Our government's War on Drugs conflated psychedelics with addiction; but Pollan tells stories of people who have escaped from tortured lives of addiction with the help of a few brief psychedelic experiences.

The nerds who live at ground zero of our materialist culture create the computer code that runs our communications, transportation, distribution, and (increasingly) decision-making. They work so many hours that they have no time to eat or socialize, and we imagine that they, more than any of us, are fully immersed in the materialist's reality. How strange to read that they take microdoses of LSD to keep them focused on their work, creative and productive.

From their lab at University of Toronto, Thomas Anderson and Norman Farb are collecting stories of people who take microdoses of psychedelic drugs, compiling statistics and questioning whether the reputation of "dangerous" is warranted. They are discovering benefits that far outweigh the risks.

The NIH database of clinical trials lists 233 ongoing studies of psychedelics. There's this one at John's Hopkinsand this one in Helsinki.

I don't have any experience with psychedelic drugs, but what I do know is that the narrow, materialistic world-view that has been passed off as "scientific" has imprisoned our minds and driven millions into despair or depression. Whole universes of human potential have been squeezed out of us. We'll find our liberation where we can, and for some, psychedelics provide an open door.

Rethinking Psychedelics at ScienceBlog.com


(Image by Awaken.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA

opednews.com


Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical (more...)
 

Series: "Daily Inspiration"

Daily Inspiration — Does anyone truly create his own values? 08/01/2018
Daily Inspiration — Intelligent Design 07/30/2018
Daily Inspiration — The Illusion of Separation 07/30/2018
View All 257 Articles in "Daily Inspiration"
Total Views for the Series: 233442   

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

pablo mayhew

Author 95209

(Member since Aug 14, 2014), 10 fans, 6 articles, 1388 comments


  New Content

Aldous Huxley--certainly no stranger to all manner of psychedlic drugs--once compared the brain to a "reducing valve." He contended that during childhood human beings saw life on a far more complete and complex level--where everything was, for a time, new and luminous, and had yet to be trampled upon by the pervasive social conditioning that, after prolonged exposure, acts to constipate the nervous system to where it operates at only a trickle, rather than a flow.

Psychedlic drugs, he insisted, act to revert humankind to its neurological birthright.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 7, 2018 at 4:29:11 PM

Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 71 fans, 215 articles, 3361 quicklinks, 14773 comments, 180 diaries


Reply to pablo mayhew:

Based on my experiences, I have to say AH was right, 100%. I also note that current work in physics and other sciences are reinforcing the experiences of many in decades past (and likely present).

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 7, 2018 at 5:18:09 PM

pablo mayhew

Author 95209

(Member since Aug 14, 2014), 10 fans, 6 articles, 1388 comments


Reply to Daniel Geery:

Yes, Daniel. Sad thing about psychedelic drugs and the bad rap they got in the '60s and '70s. Too much, too soon, perhaps, for some.

Under carefully monitored conditions, however, they showed great promise in mitigating certain mental deviations, as well as alcoholism. Ultimately, the severe criminalization of these substances became just another example of the powers that be denying us the tools to solve our problems independent of their constant meddling.

But feel free to have all the alcohol you want.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 7, 2018 at 5:54:34 PM

Burl Hall

Author 58753

(Member since Jan 22, 2011), 42 fans, 318 articles, 1 quicklinks, 2200 comments, 102 diaries


  New Content

Beautiful, Josh. I took acid (LSD), and probably other drugs that goes with those "pushers" that "watered down" the drug or added other drugs that we may or may not realize. Such was drug life in Baltimore. I did the drug 13 times, and respected the drug. I stopped because people were getting crazy on the drug. Indeed, all of my friends that did the drug went crazy, crying, shouting and a few other behaviors (nothing that hurt others). Again, I also realized more junk was going into the drug. I couldn't trust it.


I also learned a lot, especially during the first times I used. The drug fostered my questioning about "what is reality." What I came out with was that reality is what we view from our own states of mind. This caused be to question the notion of the scientific arena about "standardization", which has also went into how children were educated.


Standardization was and is about control over children, people, the ways our foods are manufactured, assembly line mentalities, etc.


Thus, I will often state of "Burger King's" notion "have it your way" as a lie. Burger King's burger is standardization. Having ketchup or mayo is blatantly "B.S." (And yes I am not saying Bachelor of Science to reflect B.S.)


In saying this, I would never say "you need to use LSD or other drugs fostering hallucinations." Would I do it again? No. But that's because the drug has other drugs in it, from what I understand. Besides, at the age of 17, I realized the drug fostered my mindset and basically said "thank you." I then went on in my life.



Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 7, 2018 at 6:51:13 PM

