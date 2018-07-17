Daily Inspiration — &lsquo Journalism

- Advertisement -

"Do you think we're going to make our public believe anything simply because it's true? They know perfectly well what they are going to believe your fantastic story -- you bet your hat. I don't care if the whole damned beach was littered with mermaids! We've got our reputation to keep up. See?" Look here!--you haven't learned journalism as I hoped you'd do. Stuff that the public won't believe aren't facts. Being true only makes 'em worse. They buy our paper to swallow it and it's got to go down easy." -- H. G. Wells