Daily Inspiration — Open Letter to my Brothers and Sisters in the Holy Land

I invite you to open your hearts to all your neighbors, to take the courageous and magnanimous first step toward peace. You can have all the richness of the nation you have built--your science and industry, your innovation, your culture and the arts--you can have all this and more in the context of a multi-cultural Israel.



If you allow our Muslim cousins full citizenship, full freedom, full participation in this desert wonder which you have created, there can be yet greater wonders for all, richer because they are shared, richer because you are not living with fear and oppression, richer because the enormous economic and psychic costs of militarism are lifted, plowed back into loving and creative endeavor.

-- JJM