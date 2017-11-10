- Advertisement -

Shrimad Rajchandra lived only 33 years, and he is 150 years old today.

Rajchandra was a Jain master. Jainism is a minority Indian religion, the most important principle of which is

ahimsa -- not harming of people or animals.

Other important principles include

anekantvada -- the multifaceted nature of truth, reflected in many traditions.

aparigraha -- freedom from having possessions

- Advertisement -

Gandhi credits Rajchandra with inspiring him to seek a spiritual core in his life and his work. He was a young lawyer when he met Rajchandra, who, though not much older than Gandhi, had devoted his life to spiritual practice.

Rajchandra came to his self-realization via a path of renunciation and unflinching contemplation of death. He credits his ascendance to imparted grace from a spiritual master.