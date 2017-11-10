Power of Story
Daily Inspiration — Not by ourselves

Shrimad Rajchandra lived only 33 years, and he is 150 years old today.

Rajchandra was a Jain master. Jainism is a minority Indian religion, the most important principle of which is

ahimsa -- not harming of people or animals.

Other important principles include
anekantvada -- the multifaceted nature of truth, reflected in many traditions.
aparigraha -- freedom from having possessions

Gandhi credits Rajchandra with inspiring him to seek a spiritual core in his life and his work. He was a young lawyer when he met Rajchandra, who, though not much older than Gandhi, had devoted his life to spiritual practice.

Rajchandra came to his self-realization via a path of renunciation and unflinching contemplation of death. He credits his ascendance to imparted grace from a spiritual master.

Mighty foes like egotism cannot be overcome by self-indulgence,
They can be overcome with little effort by surrendering to a true guru.
One who attains omniscience from the teachings of a right Guru reveres him, even though the Guru himself might not have attained omniscience.

These lines come from (translation of) a poem called Atma Siddhi, written by or through Rajchandra.

Rajchandra
(Image by Wikipedia)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
 

Janet Supriano

I'm wary of all extremism, even that which appears to be holy. What is admirable about spending 33 years as a log? Perhaps, twig is more apropos? There are easier ways to be dead.

I read that one reason the people of Bhutan are so happy is that they meditate upon death for a while every day. Now, I can certainly see the value of that. It can ameliorate fear and bring joy to being alive. (the king seems to promote happiness, too, so that can help, I guess. I'm no expert on Bhutan.)

Jainism has its beauty, but they spend more time avoiding the death of a bug than God does. To me, it's a bigger guilt trip than Catholicism...and that's saying something.

Thanks, Josh, for your thought-provoking posts. You're giving the readers an opportunity to check in with themselves. Brilliant!

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 4:35:50 PM

