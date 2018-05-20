- Advertisement -

All knowledge draws from two resources,

science and the heart.

They both speak true, but quietly,

to those who deep attend.

To weave two tales in one design

philosophy and art

Pursue the sacred mystery

in quest that knows no end.

Never count on miracles

but know that they are real.

Pray for aid, but not confined

to forms you understand.

Guard your mortal body well,

but know that you can heal;

Work as though you had no help,

and help you'll find, unplanned.



Eight Flying Doves

