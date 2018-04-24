- Advertisement -

Like you I

love love, life, the sweet smell

of things, the sky-blue

landscape of January days.

And my blood boils up

and I laugh through eyes

that have known the buds of tears.

I believe the world is beautiful

and that poetry, like bread, is for everyone.

And that my veins don't end in me

but in the unanimous blood

of those who struggle for life,

love,

little things,

landscape and bread,

the poetry of everyone.

-- Roque Dalton translated from Spanish by Jack Hirschman

From Poetry Like Bread: Poets of the Political Imagination

Curbstone Press, 2000





