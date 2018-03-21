Spring is a promise of summer to come
.....in the midst of the ice and the snow
As you shovel and scrape with the wind in your face,
.....think of fields where the wildflowers grow
Do you really imagine that life would be grand
.....if your days were no work and all play?
Then move to L.A.
opednews.com
Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical (more...)
Series: "Daily Inspiration"
Total Views for the Series: 151657
|The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author
and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
|
|