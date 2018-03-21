- Advertisement -



Crocuses in spring

Spring is a promise of summer to come

.....in the midst of the ice and the snow

As you shovel and scrape with the wind in your face,

.....think of fields where the wildflowers grow

Do you really imagine that life would be grand

.....if your days were no work and all play?

Then move to L.A.