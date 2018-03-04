Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Life Arts

Daily Inspiration — "Ensouled"

The sky is ensouled
It has been of old
It's not dead and cold
(The lie we've been told)

Life crafted the mold
From which worlds unfold
So release your tight hold
And be bold.

--Josh Mitteldorf


Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Burl Hall

Author 58753

(Member since Jan 22, 2011)


Beautiful, Josh. I am happy someone is posting these kinds of "upbeat" spiritual quests. It makes Oped more rounded. Perhaps I'll get back to writing? Politics is important. And its about the head. Spirit is also important. And that's about the heart.

In a song written by Karla Bonoff's Loose Again, a verse states, "Well the heart calls and the mind obeys, oh, it knows better than me." Very true and I believe it speaks to what you are saying here.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 4, 2018 at 2:50:38 PM

Chuck Nafziger

Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008)


Are you saying "All is one and all is alive," or am I reading my feelings into your words?

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 4, 2018 at 5:11:28 PM

Kenneth Johnson

Author 94318

(Member since Jun 24, 2014)


Reply to Chuck Nafziger:

I believe "All is one and all is alive" also. It will take a Higher Power to sort it all out.

The problem* with your insight is that life may not be about us.

Even the problem*, perceived by the 'inquiring minds want to know' people, is not well understood; however, they demand answers STAT.

Many will seek and find someone who will provide them the answers they feel most comfortable with.

Submitted on Sunday, Mar 4, 2018 at 6:01:08 PM

