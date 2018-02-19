Haven't we said enough about the ineffable?

-- Dean Radin

Give me a place to stand, from which I can see the earth Sell me a ticket that I might return to the land before my birth Grant me a new perspective on what I have never seen Teach me to be a being of a sort I have never been Deliver me from the familiar, from whence there can be no sight Shutter my eyes in darkness, that I might see the light What have I held as presumption, routinely unaware?

What have I failed to see in the haze and reflection of my own glare? May my neurons diverge from my body and branch to infinity For there is and can be no salvation but devolves from mystery. The source of all confusion is traced to this vessel which I call me And until it's demolished, how can I expect to aspire to clarity?

(No I cannot believe that I have to be dead to see things as they really are But compared to the scope of this limited brain, the truth is a distant star.)

-- Josh Mitteldorf

