

Just Singing in the Rain

(Image by jumpinjimmyjava) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

to be a dog,

or stroke its warm fur;

to tell pain

from everything it's not;

to squeeze inside events,

dawdle in views,

to seek the least of all possible mistakes.

- Advertisement -

An extraordinary chance

to remember for a moment

a conversation held

with the lamp switched off;

- Advertisement -

and if only once

to stumble upon a stone,

end up soaked in one downpour or another,

mislay your keys in the grass;

and to follow a spark on the wind with your eyes;

and to keep on not knowing

something important.

~ Wislawa Szymborska ~