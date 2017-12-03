Were I, like Adam, choiced by evil snake That fruit of knowledge I might free partake Or, spurning insight, might forever be, And dwell in vast, obscure eternity...

By two such options I'd be sorely torn-- 'Twas not for blind submission I was born. Infinity sans knowledge is no prize, While light that fades to black before mine eyes Is destiny no man would freely choose, For what we have is all we have to lose.

Posed thus, 'tis plain: rebellion is my path-- I'll risk the flaming ire of God's own wrath, His knowledge, freely giv'n is not so dear As what by our own efforts we make clear.

With tools of science I'll investigate The workings of this world and mine own fate; While passions I will equally devote To quest for health, and death's own antidote.

- Advertisement -

- Josh Mitteldorf



(Some readers mayt know me as a researcher in the biology of aging.)