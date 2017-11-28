Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Daily Inspiration — As a man thinketh

You will be what you will to be;
Let failure find its false content
In that poor word, "environment,"
But spirit scorns it, and is free.

It masters time, it conquers space;
It cows that boastful trickster, Chance,
And bids the tyrant Circumstance
Uncrown, and fill a servant's place.

The human Will, that force unseen,
The offspring of a deathless Soul,
Can hew a way to any goal,
Though walls of granite intervene.

Be not impatient in delay,
But wait as one who understands;
When spirit rises and commands,
The gods are ready to obey.

Sixty years before Seth told us we make our own reality, seventy years before the Age of Aquarius, James Allen wrote

As a Man Thinketh. It's his birthday today.


James Allen (1864-1912)
(Image by Wikipedia)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The strong, calm man is always loved and revered. He is like a shade-giving tree in a thirsty land, or a sheltering rock in a storm. Who does not love a tranquil heart, a sweet-tempered, balanced life? It does not matter whether it rains or shines, or what changes come to those possessing these blessings, for they are always sweet, serene, and calm. That exquisite poise of character, which we call serenity is the last lesson of culture, the fruitage of the soul. It is precious as wisdom, more to be desired than gold -- yea, than even fine gold. How insignificant mere money seeking looks in comparison with a serene life -- a life that dwells in the ocean of Truth, beneath the waves, beyond the reach of tempests, in the Eternal Calm.

 

Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org. Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical modeling
 

Janet Supriano

This post is a treasure. A grace in the nick of time. Thanks, Josh.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 28, 2017 at 8:38:30 PM

