You will be what you will to be;

Let failure find its false content

In that poor word, "environment,"

But spirit scorns it, and is free.

It masters time, it conquers space;

It cows that boastful trickster, Chance,

And bids the tyrant Circumstance

Uncrown, and fill a servant's place.

The human Will, that force unseen,

The offspring of a deathless Soul,

Can hew a way to any goal,

Though walls of granite intervene.

Be not impatient in delay,

But wait as one who understands;

When spirit rises and commands,

The gods are ready to obey.

Sixty years before Seth told us we make our own reality, seventy years before the Age of Aquarius, James Allen wrote. It's his birthday today.



James Allen (1864-1912)

(Image by Wikipedia) Permission Details DMCA



