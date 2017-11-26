There's no merit in my practice and no shame
Mental focus is worth neither plaudit nor blame
Meditation, more than virtue, is its own reward
I live for life's sake and my practice--the same
"I contain multitudes" but do we accord?
Elusive, the places where dreams are explored
I would not my wild tigers extinguish or tame
And I'm grateful to never be bored
A seeker of truth plays the worthiest game
My soul in pursuit of a wavering flame
On a tortuous path that leads constantly toward
The void that alone is adored
There is no accomplishment, nothing to hoard,
No virtue, no prize I might claim.
-- Josh Mitteldorf
Sacral Chakra by Ron Nilson
(Image by Ron Nilson) Permission Details DMCA