There's no merit in my practice and no shame

Mental focus is worth neither plaudit nor blame

Meditation, more than virtue, is its own reward

I live for life's sake and my practice--the same

"I contain multitudes" but do we accord?

Elusive, the places where dreams are explored

I would not my wild tigers extinguish or tame

And I'm grateful to never be bored

A seeker of truth plays the worthiest game

My soul in pursuit of a wavering flame

On a tortuous path that leads constantly toward

The void that alone is adored

There is no accomplishment, nothing to hoard,

No virtue, no prize I might claim.

-- Josh Mitteldorf



Sacral Chakra by Ron Nilson

(Image by Ron Nilson) Permission Details DMCA

