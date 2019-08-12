Daily Inspiration — In the I Ching, Lake = Joy

- Advertisement -

The lake is my adopted place of birth

Where easily can I renew naïve

Sensation, relishing what I perceive,

Appreciating living nature's worth.

My pace is slow, but freer than on earth.

Viscosity and buoancy relieve

Enough of effort that I can believe

In joy that lasts, a self-sustaining mirth.

No need for any difference, no dearth,

No care for what I have or will receive;

I let my thoughts devolve on what I weave,

And drift from lake to river, thence to firth...

I'm confident the pow'r of my devotion

Transports me ever closer to the ocean.

- Advertisement -

- Josh Mitteldorf

#58 from the I Ching Sonnet Project