Jane Kenyon, born this day in 1947, never made it to her 48th birthday. Still, she writes to let us know what we can expect.

I divested myself of despair

and fear when I came here.

Now there is no more catching

one's own eye in the mirror,

there are no bad books, no plastic,

no insurance premiums, and of course

no illness. Contrition

does not exist, nor gnashing

of teeth. No one howls as the first

clod of earth hits the casket.

The poor we no longer have with us.

Our calm hearts strike only the hour,

and God, as promised, proves

to be mercy clothed in light.

Jane Kenyon