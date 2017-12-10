I call myself a scientist, but I'm frightened to realize to what extent my judgment about what is true is shaped by the views of the community around me. Yet more frightening is to realize the extent to which their judgment about what is true is shaped by mine.
-- Josh Mitteldorf
opednews.com
Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical modeling (more...)
Series: "Daily Inspiration"
Total Views for the Series: 59833
|The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author
and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
|
|