Daily Inspiration — A Rational Model for Science Funding Doesn't Work

The problem with science research today is that everyone wants to fund the next Einstein, and no one wants to fund a thousand crackpots whose ideas will lead only to dead ends--but none among us is smart enough to tell the difference.

We have to give up on the idea that we can manage research the way we manage an efficient business.

We have to give up on the idea that we have a solid foundation or understanding nature's workings, and the job of scientists is to fill in the details.

-- Josh Mitteldorf

Nikola Tesla, with his equipment
(Image by dlwoodturning.com)

 

Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical
 

Bob Stuart

(Member since Nov 19, 2008)


An awful lot of investors are not even trying. The Air Car bilked people for years, with a brochure that clearly violated gr 11 physics. The Dragon's Den funded a guy with a one-wheel motorcycle because the inventor was too young to know its history, and they could relate to his greedy attitude. I once had fits for days, trying to apply for a research grant for Canada's IRAP program. Finally, I realized that in essence, it had three parts: 1. Tell us what you are going to discover. 2. How much time and money do you need to discover it? 3. Sign here to swear that you have not peeked.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 22, 2018 at 3:53:41 PM

