Daily Inspiration — On what subject is it most difficult to know the truth?

This is taken from a video by Steven Greer. I've read enough to realize that this is not 100% fantasy. There is a real extraterrestrial presence on earth, but it is the subject of the world's most convoluted disinformation campaign. That and the fact that the truth is probably beyond our ability to imagine combine to make this subject the most inscrutable area of study, bar none. -- JJM



Atacama mummy

This is a 6-inch mummy, about 100 years old, found in the Atacama desert of Chile a few years ago. I don't know what it is or where it comes from, but I am convinced it is not human, and that the "scientific report" from Stanford last spring was a cover-up. --JJM

Fellow citizens of planet Earth:

It has come to our attention that extraterrestrial civilizations of great technological advancement have been visiting the earth for some time.

While their presence likely dates from very ancient times, the modern era since WW II has seen a large increase in sightings and interactions with these advanced life forms and their spacecraft.

It must be emphasized that they appear to pose no threat to humanity or earth, but rather are quite concerned about our own unchecked war-making capabilities and violence, combined with our early attempts at the exploration of space.

Since the dawn of the nuclear era, these extraterrestrial civilizations have made concerted efforts to do reconnaissance at all known space and nuclear facilities. In some cases these facilities have been penetrated by ET craft and our nuclear missiles rendered inoperable. Such incursions appear designed to warn us not to use these world-destroying nuclear weapons and are not acts of hostility.

They also appear concerned with the rapid decay of our biosphere and environment and the extinction of many species on earth.

Since World War II there have been extremely secretive programs studying the energy, communication and propulsion systems of these ET spacecraft.

It is time for us to disclose these momentous scientific findings to you.

These technologies have the potential, if used only for peaceful purposes, to give us a new and sustainable civilization on earth, free of poverty and pollution within a generation.

However, if used for destructive and violent purposes these same technologies could end our civilization.

For this and other reasons the strictest secrecy has surrounded the study of these extraterrestrial technologies.

But the time has arrived for the truth to be known: we are not alone in the universe. And it is time for humanity to become a mature, peaceful civilization and take its place in the cosmos with other advanced peoples from other star systems.

