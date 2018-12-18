 
 
Daily Inspiration — On what subject is it most difficult to know the truth?

By Josh Mitteldorf

This is taken from a video by Steven Greer. I've read enough to realize that this is not 100% fantasy. There is a real extraterrestrial presence on earth, but it is the subject of the world's most convoluted disinformation campaign. That and the fact that the truth is probably beyond our ability to imagine combine to make this subject the most inscrutable area of study, bar none. -- JJM

Atacama mummy
This is a 6-inch mummy, about 100 years old, found in the Atacama desert of Chile a few years ago. I don't know what it is or where it comes from, but I am convinced it is not human, and that the "scientific report" from Stanford last spring was a cover-up. --JJM

Fellow citizens of planet Earth:

It has come to our attention that extraterrestrial civilizations of great technological advancement have been visiting the earth for some time.

While their presence likely dates from very ancient times, the modern era since WW II has seen a large increase in sightings and interactions with these advanced life forms and their spacecraft.

It must be emphasized that they appear to pose no threat to humanity or earth, but rather are quite concerned about our own unchecked war-making capabilities and violence, combined with our early attempts at the exploration of space.

Since the dawn of the nuclear era, these extraterrestrial civilizations have made concerted efforts to do reconnaissance at all known space and nuclear facilities. In some cases these facilities have been penetrated by ET craft and our nuclear missiles rendered inoperable. Such incursions appear designed to warn us not to use these world-destroying nuclear weapons and are not acts of hostility.

They also appear concerned with the rapid decay of our biosphere and environment and the extinction of many species on earth.

Since World War II there have been extremely secretive programs studying the energy, communication and propulsion systems of these ET spacecraft.

It is time for us to disclose these momentous scientific findings to you.

These technologies have the potential, if used only for peaceful purposes, to give us a new and sustainable civilization on earth, free of poverty and pollution within a generation.

However, if used for destructive and violent purposes these same technologies could end our civilization.

For this and other reasons the strictest secrecy has surrounded the study of these extraterrestrial technologies.

But the time has arrived for the truth to be known: we are not alone in the universe. And it is time for humanity to become a mature, peaceful civilization and take its place in the cosmos with other advanced peoples from other star systems.

Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Janet Supriano

Ah, finally! Somebody with a shipload more OEN credibilty than I could ever have, raises this important, mind-changing topic.

On what subjects is it most difficult to know the truth?:

1 The Truth

2 Who knows It and uses It against Life

3 The Talmudic Edict

4 The Intended Nature of Humanity

5 What The Hell is Going On

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 7:44:34 PM

Janet Supriano

Well, here is a rebuttal to the interesting video. And this is why The Truth is #1 on my list of difficulties.

Very good reason to stop the quest for truth. It just doesn't seem apt to emerge in my lifetime.

http://www.theangryufologist.us/dr-steven-greer-fraud-heres-proof/


Josh, what convinces you that the pictured skeleton is not human?

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 11:20:52 PM

Josh Mitteldorf

Reply to Janet Supriano:   New Content

The page you linked is full of charges "not one shred of evidence", but it contains no detailed rebuttals or alternative explanations.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 1:01:58 AM

Derryl Hermanutz

Reply to Josh Mitteldorf:   New Content

I began looking into this issue a couple of years ago, and I was very skeptical of the whole UFO/extraterrestrial idea. Then I discovered all the evidence that researchers have made available in books and videos, demonstrating that human history is very different than mainstream authorities believe and teach. There is an overwhelming abundance of all kinds of evidence that humanoids from other planets and star systems have been involved with Earth humans for a very very long time, but anybody who doesn't want to "believe in" the reality of extraterrestrial life simply ignores or denies or otherwise dismisses the evidence. So "the authorities" teach that Egyptian farmers built the pyramids about 5000 years ago, as a "make work" project during their off-seasons. These pre-Iton Age people cut the 100 ton stone blocks with copper hand tools, then precisely aligned them into place with ropes and pulleys. Which is of course absurdly un-doable. You can't cut hard stone with soft copper tools. But that's what all the authorities teach their students in universities as "the facts". And any evidence - and heretics who present the evidence - that contradicts the facts is explained away or ignored. Like many other subjects I have researched, I discovered that the mainstream authorities believe in and teach absurd horsesh*t to the credulous, and "the conspiracy theorists" are far more likely to be presenting actual evidence and realistic theories that explain the evidence. Any time I see "authritative consensus belief" in "the facts", I immediately suspect a propaganda-brainwashing operation that hides the truth rather than bringing the truth to light and explaining it rationally.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 9:09:44 PM

Devil's Advocate

Reply to Janet Supriano:   New Content

I dunno, Janet. I started noticing this story sometime around 2006 (can't remember exactly when), and to be honest, I wasn't too impressed with the initial reports from Stanford, et al. There seemed to be something lacking in their explanations.

Now, I'm certainly no expert on this subject, so everything I say here is just pure speculation on my part. But, I haven't stopped being fascinated with this one.

Off the top, I can't help noticing that nobody is trying to say these skeletons don't exist, or that they're "faked" in any way. So, I presume we're talking about a real thing that existed (or exists), and not something someone "crazy glued together".

Another consensus sticks out as well - everyone seems to agree the Atacama specimen is at least 6 years old, and shows no evidence of dwarfism. Anything that manages to achieve 6 years of age must have been alive for that long, of course. If so, the obvious question is how would a deformed miniature human being survive that long so many years ago, and under such unbearable conditions?

It's tempting, at the very least, to say it can't be human. Other factors don't help strengthen the "human" theory, such as the number of ribs, the shape of the cranium, the number of bone segments in the cranium, etc.

One other thing jumps out for me - the existence of more than one of them. If its features are a "deformity", you wouldn't have more than one of them with the same "collection" of deformities.

Then there's the failure to match 10% of the DNA to any known species on this planet. Even the Stanford report mentioned this. So, there's lots to go crazy on here.

Having said that, I can't say what that thing is, and don't have a solid opinion on whether it's human or not. But, aside from any "analysis" I might make, I always have to place suspicion on those who resort to character assassination when the situation calls for (what should be) a sane, easy qualified rebuttal. If a theory is quack science, it should be a simple matter of showing how stupid it is.

That was something so many people failed to see when 9/11 was the topic du jour. But, then we had all sorts of people who should have been on the same side of the argument taking potshots at one another. Because none of them had the ultimate answers that would have put the damned thing to bed. Some of them actually wanted to be the ones who could claim some "victory" over others. (How screwed up is that?!) As they bickered, time passed, remaining evidence dried up, and many followers became disenchanted with the subject itself, thanks to the feuding.

Looking around today, this same distraction scenario is practically all we have going on now. Propaganda, spin, defamation, misdirection, rinse, repeat.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 1:18:25 AM

Janet Supriano

Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content

Thank you for not being dismissive.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 1:32:18 AM

Devil's Advocate

Reply to Janet Supriano:   New Content

I tend to approach things initially with skepticism/cynicism, but I try not to dismiss things off-the-cuff. Gotta step back a sec and look at what you've got first. :)

And, in this case, I don't know what that is. :o Yet! ;D

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 1:45:26 AM

Janet Supriano

Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content

I take the same approach, usually. Ergo, the list in my first comment was an honest reply to the title's question. Truth is, indeed, evasive.

Secondly, after watching Josh's posted video, I searched 'who is Steven Greer?' I posted somebody's ideas because nobody should swallow anybody else's sermons unquestioningly. Didn't look for airtight evidence; just objections. Same skepticism should apply to swallowing people's apparent sincerity.

Deception abounds. Even splattered here among the respondents and authors. It's the Kali Yuga, for sure!

I've decided not to take things too seriously. We'll all know someday...or not. ps. I don't have a Ph.D. in physics, don't chya know?

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 3:31:27 AM

Daniel Geery

Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content

DA, et. al.: Here is what we've got, with the caveat that I'm presenting a far more mild statement that I would on my own, having been reading about this... er, stuff, for 50 years. click here

At the risk of redundancy for regular OEN readers, here is a short take on how to freak out a million people or so click here

Of course, each interested person needs to do a good bit of their own homework and make up their own mind.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 21, 2018 at 12:13:30 AM

Daniel Geery

Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

Another reaction, one of my favorites: click here

Submitted on Friday, Dec 21, 2018 at 12:22:20 AM

Devil's Advocate

Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

I remember that show (and that episode) vividly! It was so well done.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 21, 2018 at 3:43:27 AM

Maxwell

Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

"Looks like a UFO" is silly. Any flying object that's unidentified is a UFO, by definition.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 21, 2018 at 4:20:00 PM

Devil's Advocate

Reply to Janet Supriano:   New Content

@Janet:

This one's pretty interesting...

.youtube.com/watch?v=ZEht3iVnf2Q

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 2:41:04 AM

Janet Supriano

Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content

thanks

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 3:59:22 AM

Daniel Geery

  New Content

My level of evidence for something like this would be "beyond reasonable doubt." I don't see that here. I would also want to work with a forensic team of my choice and have another one checking those conclusions. And I imagine that would raise more questions. "Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence."--Carl Sagan

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 6:16:54 PM

Devil's Advocate

Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

Agreed. But, you have to admit, they've certainly got an extraordinary find, if it really is real. Looking at the images, I see "alien" and "plastic toy" at the same time.

I'd just like the chance to see it in person, close enough to see if it wasn't something that was fabricated (a couple of times). Pictures and even videos tend to hide reality. (Hollywood has a rich industry based on the principle.)

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 8:30:59 PM

Josh Mitteldorf

Reply to Daniel Geery:   New Content

Daniel - For years, I took the attitude that you describe, and used it to dismiss every piece of strangeness that crossed my path, without ever doing the investigation that alone could determine whether the high burden of proof could be met.

I don't think that everything Greer says is worthy of credence, but when he says that the Stanford report on the Atacama mummy was a whitewash, I fully agree. The report says, basically, what Shrlock Holmes used to say: The astronomically improbable confluence of a series of human mutations is their favored explanation because it is the only explanation that they consider possible.

If you wish to challenge yourself with an introduction to this subject, I recommend Leslie Kean's book, or the Disclosure Project press conference.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 20, 2018 at 12:15:13 AM

Daniel Geery

Reply to Josh Mitteldorf:   New Content

With your feedback and Lila's below, I will have to squeeze in more homework. 😳

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 20, 2018 at 5:41:12 AM

lila york

  New Content

thanks for raising this issue, Josh. The video of Greer was fascinating and utterly persuasive.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 20, 2018 at 1:16:46 AM

Ramani K V

  New Content

No amount of dwarfism can explain a six-inch skeleton of a 6-7 years-old human child. Regardless of the gymnastics of scientists covering up facts on behalf of governments.

The Atacama skeleton is, however, one strand of a multitude of potentially extraterrestrial phenomena discovered around the world, some dating back tens of thousands of years. People like Erich von Daniken and Graham Hancock have spent a lifetime searching for evidence left behind by alien visitors to Earth and the products of their technologies. Their findings and speculations have been swept under the rug by labeling them as cranks. Yet, mainstream scientists haven't come up with very many convincing alternative explanations. Some of their explanations, e.g., for the technology behind the pyramids of Egypt or the Nazca lines, are absurd.

As a keen follower of clues to advanced science and technology in ancient texts, I am convinced our species is a descendent or technological product of a far more intelligent and technologically superior species from elsewhere within our galaxy. There is an abundance of pointers to this from the ancient civilizations of Asia, Africa and South America, smothered by religious embellishment and superstition. So much so that any attempt to scrutinize their texts from a scientific viewpoint invites the charge of blasphemy or ridicule.

But why go that far? Assuming most people here are familiar with the Bible, I challenge them to provide a non-ecclesiastical explanation of the events described in the Book of Ezekiel, especially Chapters 1-3. The only logical conclusion that can be drawn is the man was absolutely dazzled by a space-faring technology far beyond his comprehension and proceeded to bestow godly status on the ones who possessed it.

Yes, we need a healthy open debate on all such evidence, beginning with lifting the veil of secrecy and possession over them. For sure, there are rational scientific explanations for many. Am just as sure there are as many for which there is none. It is no coincidence that after languishing in the agricultural era for some 12,000 years, we abruptly catapulted to the industrial revolution, stayed there for a mere 200 years and are now accelerating into the fourth industrial revolution of a bewildering array of futuristic technologies that would seem nothing short of magic to our grandparents. As if our minds were in a technological stupor for twelve millennia and have only now been triggered to think so radically differently. Who or what pulled the trigger?

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 20, 2018 at 3:30:58 AM

BFalcon

  New Content

All these claims don't stand to normal logic.

If ET's were coming they could have done more meaningful things to "help us".

I don't actually believe in "benevolent" ET's. Most of them are probably quite like us, greedy and aggressive. They would probably try to sell us something.

The claims of some unknown technology that defies current physical limitations belong to religious sphere. Using normal known physical technologies would not permit ET's to come from the distance where they presumably exist.

The majority of ET's might presumably have some similarity with us. But to be that similar to us is a crazy belief.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 20, 2018 at 3:43:55 PM

Roger Copple

  New Content

We have a government that has lied to us about many things, including its contact with aliens. Here are three videos about aliens: one , two , and three . I have become deeply interested in this topic for the last two months, and I have mentioned it in my last few articles published at OpEdNews. I have also created a google document of other videos on the subject, but the above 3 videos are what I would recommend to people new to the subject. The progressive left community and everyone else should start researching this important subject.


Submitted on Thursday, Dec 20, 2018 at 8:08:00 PM

