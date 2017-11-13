- Advertisement -

We've forgotten how to pay attention to direct sense experience, to listen to our bodies, the tingling nerves and the patterns blazed upon our retinas. We've substituted words for sensations, interpretations for raw feelings. We've lost the inner attention that can channel our intuitions and innate knowledge concerning ourselves and our world.

We've learned a great number of survival skills, and we've learned to parse our sense experience, to slice and dice it, to communicate our needs to others in an empathic way, to extract useful information and to manipulate our world for our freely chosen purposes.



Finger candle

(Image by Pond5)



Without losing any of this, can we choose at times to experience the world as we did in our naive and perfect infancy?

-- Josh Mitteldorf

