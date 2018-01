- Advertisement -

"Knowledge is not a series of self consistent theories that converges towards an ideal view; it is rather an ever increasing ocean of mutually incompatible (and perhaps even incommensurable) alternatives, each single theory, each fairy tale, each myth"

-- Paul Feyerabend, born this day in 1924



Not only are facts and theories in constant disharmony, they are never as neatly separated as everyone makes them out to be.