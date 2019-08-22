 
 
Life Arts    H4'ed 8/22/19

Daily Inspiration — Ancient Prophey of Thoth

Graham Hancockm, Crossroads & Ancient Egyptian Prophesy

Do you know, Asclepius, that Egypt is an image of Heaven? Since it is fitting that wise men should not remain in ignorance of what is to come. There will come a time when it will be in vain that Egyptians have honored the Godhead with heartfealt piety and service....

In that day, men will be weary of life, and they will cease to see the world as worthy of reverent wonder and worship.... Death will be thought more profitable than life. The immortal nature of the soul and the journey of the soul's developmentall this they will mock. It will be a time of wars and robberies and frauds, and all things hostile to the nature of the human soul. The fruits of the earth will rot and the soil will turn barren and the very air will sicken with sullen stagnation....

Then God, the creator of all things, will stop the disorder by the counterforce of his will. He will call back to right path those who have gone astray. He will cleanse the world of evil. And thus, he will bring the world back to its former aspect. The cosmos will be deemed worthy once more of worship and wondering reverence. Such will be the rebirth of the cosmos.

Pythagoras emerging from the underworld (Salvator Rosa, 1662)
We are a species with amnesia. We have severed our connection to spirit. But we have the power to bring the world back from darkness, and it will be done by millions of individuals acting faithfully in their own small domains.
--Graham Hancock

 

Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical (more...)
 

