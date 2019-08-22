Daily Inspiration — Ancient Prophey of Thoth

- Advertisement -

Graham Hancockm, Crossroads & Ancient Egyptian Prophesy

Do you know, Asclepius, that Egypt is an image of Heaven? Since it is fitting that wise men should not remain in ignorance of what is to come. There will come a time when it will be in vain that Egyptians have honored the Godhead with heartfealt piety and service....



In that day, men will be weary of life, and they will cease to see the world as worthy of reverent wonder and worship.... Death will be thought more profitable than life. The immortal nature of the soul and the journey of the soul's developmentall this they will mock. It will be a time of wars and robberies and frauds, and all things hostile to the nature of the human soul. The fruits of the earth will rot and the soil will turn barren and the very air will sicken with sullen stagnation....





Pythagoras emerging from the underworld (Salvator Rosa, 1662)

(Image by salvator rosa) Details DMCA

