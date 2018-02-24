- Advertisement -

I LOVE the luminous poison of the moon,

The silence of illimitable seas,

Vast night, and all her myriad mysteries,

Perfumes that make the burdened senses swoon

And weaken will, large snakes who oscillate

Like lovely girls, immense exotic flowers,

And cats who purr through silk-enfestooned bowers

Where white-limbed women sleep in sumptuous state.

My soul e'er dreams, in such a dream as this is,

Visions of perfume, moonlight and the blisses

Of sexless love, and strange unreached kisses.

-- George Moore, born this day in 1852





moon garden

(Image by NASA) Permission Details DMCA

