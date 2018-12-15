Daily Inspiration — Saint Roach

- Advertisement -

For that I never knew you, I only learned to dread you,

for that I never touched you, they told me you are filth,

they showed me by every action to despise your kind;

for that I saw my people making war on you,

I could not tell you apart, one from another,

for that in childhood I lived in places clear of you,

for that all the people I knew met you by

crushing you, stamping you to death, they poured boiling

water on you, they flushed you down,

for that I could not tell one from another

only that you were dark, fast on your feet, and slender.

Not like me.

For that I did not know your poems

And that I do not know any of your sayings

And that I cannot speak or read your language

And that I do not sing your songs

And that I do not teach our children

to eat your food

or know your poems

or sing your songs

But that we say you are filthing our food

But that we know you not at all.

Yesterday I looked at one of you for the first time.

You were lighter that the others in color, that was

neither good nor bad.

I was really looking for the first time.

You seemed troubled and witty.

Today I touched one of you for the first time.

You were startled, you ran, you fled away

Fast as a dancer, light, strange, and lovely to the touch.

I reach, I touch, I begin to know you.

-- Muriel Rukeyser was born this day in 1913

Cockroach

(Image by Collage from public domain images) Permission Details DMCA

