Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

Daily Inspiration — Saint Roach

By Josh Mitteldorf

12/15/18

For that I never knew you, I only learned to dread you,
for that I never touched you, they told me you are filth,
they showed me by every action to despise your kind;
for that I saw my people making war on you,
I could not tell you apart, one from another,
for that in childhood I lived in places clear of you,
for that all the people I knew met you by
crushing you, stamping you to death, they poured boiling
water on you, they flushed you down,
for that I could not tell one from another
only that you were dark, fast on your feet, and slender.
Not like me.
For that I did not know your poems
And that I do not know any of your sayings
And that I cannot speak or read your language
And that I do not sing your songs
And that I do not teach our children
to eat your food
or know your poems
or sing your songs
But that we say you are filthing our food
But that we know you not at all.

Yesterday I looked at one of you for the first time.
You were lighter that the others in color, that was
neither good nor bad.
I was really looking for the first time.
You seemed troubled and witty.

Today I touched one of you for the first time.
You were startled, you ran, you fled away
Fast as a dancer, light, strange, and lovely to the touch.
I reach, I touch, I begin to know you.

-- Muriel Rukeyser was born this day in 1913

Cockroach
(Image by Collage from public domain images)

opednews.com


Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Artificial Earthquakes

Cold Fusion: Tangible Hope in an Age of Despair

New Scientific Study: Smoking Gun Evidence of 9/11 Explosives in WTC Dust

PayPal cuts off Bradley Manning Legal Defense; Backs Off under Grass Roots Pressure

Daily Inspiration — Suppressed Science

Chuck Nafziger

I am into bug photography. It opens up a beautiful world of small and alien. I sometimes try to understand and anticipate what the little creatures will do. Is what I am doing as kinky as the poem makes it sound? Upon rereading, the poem isn't really kinky, just the photo.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 16, 2018 at 5:45:07 AM

Josh Mitteldorf

Should I remove the photo? Can you suggest a better one?

Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 2:21:18 AM

Chuck Nafziger

We don't have roaches around here but here is a photo of two lilac shield bugs on a salmonberry.


Submitted on Monday, Dec 17, 2018 at 8:31:02 AM

