Posted on April 28, 2018 by joshmitteldorf

If I said anything, he'd stop, so I just let him be.

Tell me, I wanted to ask, how

to be parentless & alone & secretly

in love with water. There's a now

we each live in

that sometimes feels more like never

than enough. If my father believes in ascension,

then out there, beyond the lake, his mother lives forever.

In the lake, too. In the wind to comb my father's hair.

In the tree that wills each holy & parentless

limb to cast a shadow in the morning sun's light. Out there,

I hope, all we've ever missed

becomes all we ever are.

I love. I've loved. I will love to keep my father alive.

When he turned slow to me, he blamed the wind for all his crying.

by Devin Kelly

from Ecotheo Review