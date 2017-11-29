Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Daily Inspiration — Apple told me to think different

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Josh Mitteldorf       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Become a Fan
  (40 fans)
- Advertisement -

"Commercials don't work on me."

I'm one of those people who thinks I'm too smart to be influenced by propaganda. But revelations prove how wrong I am, time and again.

Mind control for political as well as commercial purposes is an ancient art, but in the 20th Century it became a science, founded and propelled by Freud's nephew, Edward Bernays. Bernays believed in a paternalistic social order, because ordinary people lack the judgment to make decisions in a complex society. He thought too much democracy was a dangerous thing, and evolved techniques for managing public opinion. Bernays wrote a book on Propaganda, and when the word developed negative connotations, he invented Public Relations.

Since the 1970s, the science of propaganda has become devastatingly effective. In the 21st Century, it has been individualized with devices that collect information about us, so as better to sell to us and to influence our minds beneath the level at which we can evaluate rationally.

- Advertisement -

I'm writing this because I don't trust the people who are using this technology, and I'd rather trust you. Understand propaganda so you begin a long process of liberating your independent thinking.

Abby Martin interviews Mark Crispin Miller

philipmorris
In the 1920s, Edward Bernays devised a campaign to convince women that smoking was a way they could assert their independence.
(Image by Philip Morris)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

In the 1920s, Edward Bernays devised a campaign to convince women that smoking was a way they could assert their independence.

"We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of." -- Edward Bernays

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org. Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical modeling (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

Series: "Daily Inspiration"

Daily Inspiration — As a man thinketh (Article) (# of views) 11/28/2017
Daily Inspiration — Yoga is Good for you. Science says so. (Article) (# of views) 11/27/2017
Daily Inspiration — Without Direction (Article) (# of views) 11/26/2017
View All 54 Articles in "Daily Inspiration"
Total Views for the Series: 49862   

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Cold Fusion: Tangible Hope in an Age of Despair

New Scientific Study: Smoking Gun Evidence of 9/11 Explosives in WTC Dust

PayPal cuts off Bradley Manning Legal Defense; Backs Off under Grass Roots Pressure

Chemical Traces of High Explosives in WTC Debris

Madoff : the Story behind the Story

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 