Daily Inspiration — More than one way to write a blog

If you want to concentrate deeply on some problem, and especially some piece of writing or paper-work, you should acquire a cat. Alone with the cat in the room where you work ... the cat will invariably get up on your desk and settle placidly under the desk lamp ... The cat will settle down and be serene, with a serenity that passes all understanding. And the tranquility of the cat will gradually come to affect you, sitting there at your desk, so that all the excitable qualities that impede your concentration compose themselves and give your mind back the self-command it has lost. You need not watch the cat all the time. Its presence alone is enough. The effect of a cat on your concentration is remarkable, very mysterious.

-- Muriel Spark would have been 100 years old today

Albert Schweitzer and his Writing Cat
Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical (more...)
 

Series: "Daily Inspiration"

shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282

(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 21 fans, 35 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1285 comments


  New Content
Nyet...

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 1, 2018 at 12:54:39 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 85 fans, 440 articles, 1473 quicklinks, 5007 comments, 7 diaries


  New Content
Love this! Maybe that accounts for the popularity of youtube cat videos, they are helping people calm down...

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 1, 2018 at 1:35:00 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
gunnar kullenberg

Become a Fan
Author 500026

(Member since Sep 30, 2014), 8 fans, 1033 comments


  New Content
100% Agree. -- Cats are Wonderful.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 1, 2018 at 5:44:24 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
