On Saturday in Barcelona, hundreds of thousands of protesters demanded release of their jailed representatives.

Background: There is a separatist movement in Catalonia, the Northeastern province of Spain (capital=Barcelona). The central Spanish government has declared the movement illegal and jailed the elected people's representatives to their provincial government.

Eight former members of Catalonia's dissolved Cabinet and two activists are in jail while Spanish authorities investigate their alleged roles in promoting an illegal declaration of independence last month in violation of Spain's Constitution. WaPo article



(Image by Washington Post) Permission Details DMCA



Deep Background: The machinery of democracy are being undermined, including independent news services, voting mechanics, and structures of government. Unless we take to the streets, we will certainly lose what is left of our democracy. Whether for or against independence, the Catalan people are lighting the way for us.

