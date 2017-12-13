- Advertisement -

In their unhallowed principles, the bad

Have fairly earned a victory o'er the weak,

The vacillating, inconsistent good.

Therefore, not unconsoled, I wait--in hope

To see the moment, when the righteous cause

Shall gain defenders zealous and devout

As they who have opposed her; in which Virtue

Will, to her efforts, tolerate no bounds

That are not lofty as her rights; aspiring

By impulse of her own ethereal zeal.

That spirit only can redeem mankind.

-- William Wordsworth (1814)



Night of Rising Up for Democracy, Paris 2016

(Image by peaceandjustice.org) Permission Details DMCA



Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing.

-- John Stuart Mill