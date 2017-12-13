In their unhallowed principles, the bad
Have fairly earned a victory o'er the weak,
The vacillating, inconsistent good.
Therefore, not unconsoled, I wait--in hope
To see the moment, when the righteous cause
Shall gain defenders zealous and devout
As they who have opposed her; in which Virtue
Will, to her efforts, tolerate no bounds
That are not lofty as her rights; aspiring
By impulse of her own ethereal zeal.
That spirit only can redeem mankind.
-- William Wordsworth (1814)
Night of Rising Up for Democracy, Paris 2016
Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing.
-- John Stuart Mill