About 1 million plastic bottles are purchased every minute. Only 14% of these are recycled worldwide. The rest end up in landfills or, worse, pollute the ocean. PET is inert by design, and lasts millions of years.

In 2016, a species of bacteria was genetically engineered to eat plastic. The bacteria use an enzyme (a biochemical catalyst) that breaks down the plastic and turns it into liquids that can be used like kerosene or gas.

Tweaking the enzyme, a group of University of Portsmouth scientists stumbled on a form that is more efficient than what the bacteria used. It can break down PET in just a few days.