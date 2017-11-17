- Advertisement -

It's always worth taking the trouble to praise people.

-- My fortune cookie, today

Any flattering remark, if repeated to often, will always wear thin in the end and become as wounding as any insult.

-- Jose Saramago, born this day in 1922

Apprenez que tout flatteur vit aux de'pens de celui qui l'e'coute.

-- Jean de la Fontaine (1621-1695)

Between flattery and admiration there often flows a river of contempt.

--Minna Antrim (1861-1950)

- Advertisement -

Listening, not imitation, may be the sincerest form of flattery.

--Dr Joyce Brothers

Most people are much more able to take criticism to heart than to hear words of support or appreciation. It's a good rule to offer ten instances of the latter for every one of the former that you utter. -- HarvilleHendrix



The Fox and the Crow

(Image by Aesop) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -