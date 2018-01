- Advertisement -

The effect of her being on those around her was incalculably diffusive: for the growing good of the world is partly dependent on unhistoric acts; and that things are not so ill with you and me as they might have been, is half owing to the number who lived faithfully a hidden life, and rest in unvisited tombs.

-- George Eliot



The Good Samaritan by He Qi

(Image by He Qi) Permission Details DMCA