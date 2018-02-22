Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Sci Tech

Daily Inspiration — Social Connections, Health and Longevity

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Josh Mitteldorf       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 2/22/18

Become a Fan
  (40 fans)
- Advertisement -

Many of us are interested in self-care to optimize our personal health and extend our lives. But the best thing we can do for ourselves isn't focused on self--it's connection to family and community.

Here are two TED talks [Susan Pinker, Amy Yotopoulos] on the subject. I've made this point in my own aging blog [one, two]. (You can read the evidence from diverse original sources linked from my blog.) Social connections have a bigger effect on your longevity than smoking or obesity.


7 Generations in a Blue Zone family
(Image by Blue Zones)   Permission   Details   DMCA

It's useful information, yes. And--if we absorb the deep message--it also changes the way we think.

- Advertisement -
  • Our health is very closely linked to the people around us. Is this through hormones and mirror neurons? Is there a transpersonal component. Scientific studies have tried to debunk the idea that you can heal someone through prayer, and they keep tripping on embarrassing positive results. Can the good will of people around us contribute directly to our health?
  • It underscores the ways in which the American culture (rugged individualism, libertarian emphasis on self-will, weakening family ties and pushing us into isolated lives) has undermined our health and wellbeing.
  • This is evidence against the prevailing evolutionary view that competition individual-vs-individual is the only significant force of natural selection. (Perhaps this is too esoteric and heady for this space--please forgive me--it's a focus of my personal research mission.)

A lot of us need help and encouragement to reach out through discouraging social norms, risk rejection, and make contact. Others have no trouble being social, but get embarrassed if sharing becomes too intimate. And so many, many of us whose leadership in the community would be most wise and powerful have shied away from leadership because " mostly because there are others so willing to do it badly.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com


Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

Series: "Daily Inspiration"

DailyInspiration — Feb 21, 1954 (Article) (# of views) 02/21/2018
Daily Inspiration — Surrealist Manifesto (1924) (Article) (# of views) 02/20/2018
Daily Inspiration — New (Article) (# of views) 02/19/2018
View All 134 Articles in "Daily Inspiration"
Total Views for the Series: 132871   

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Cold Fusion: Tangible Hope in an Age of Despair

New Scientific Study: Smoking Gun Evidence of 9/11 Explosives in WTC Dust

PayPal cuts off Bradley Manning Legal Defense; Backs Off under Grass Roots Pressure

Daily Inspiration — Suppressed Science

Chemical Traces of High Explosives in WTC Debris

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 