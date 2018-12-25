 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

Daily Inspiration — The Best Thing I”ve Ever Done

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Josh Mitteldorf       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments, In Series: Daily Inspiration

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 12/25/18

Become a Fan
  (41 fans)
- Advertisement -

The best thing I've ever done was not intentional. In fact, I was acting surreptitiously and somewhat disingenously to avoid it. It led nevertheless to opening my heart in a way that had not been previously available to me, and it also grew into the most powerful benefit I have ever been able to bestow on the world at large. As I slowly came to realize these things, the story helped to plant within me a sense that I am being cared for, that the lot I am handed is better than I deserve, and that my various stories will end well, despite my folly.

It was the spring of 1985, and Alice and I had been trying to get pregnant for two years, first naturally and then with the latest in vitro techniques. One day, her gynecologist handed her a leaflet from the Pearl Buck Foundation, which brings in children from Korea for American adoption. Alice reported that she wanted to punch her.

Alice and I were proud of our genes. We had met as classmates at Harvard, and we were both aware that we had chosen our partner with a vision of the smart, musical, blue-eyed children we would create together. Adoption was not part of our family stories, and it was not a possibility that we had entertained in our discussions or our thoughts.

We were both clear in our desire for children. But Alice was quicker than I to yield with a grace to reason, and had called the Pearl Buck contact to make preliminary inquiries. I counseled patience. I was sure that in a few more months we would be pregnant. Half-aware that it was just a delaying tactic, I said to Alice, "I don't have any relationship to Korea. But I have friends from China, I've been there and I speak the language. Why don't we adopt from China?" I showed her a current magazine article that reported an unanticipated effect of China's one child policy: families that wanted a boy to secure their old age had "disposed of" their baby girls so they might have a chance to try again for a boy. Surely this is an opportunity for us, I said. But I did nothing to follow up.

- Advertisement -

Alice is resourceful and persistent. She took up my challenge strategically, with energy and determination. She was well-connected through her family and through her legal practice. Of every Chinese person she knew, she asked, "Do you know how we can adopt a Chinese baby?" But the answer came back uniformly: It is not possible. The Chinese government is not set up for foreign adoption. All petitions to the central government are made first at the level of the danwei, the work unit. If you don't work in China, you have no standing to apply for an adoption or anything else. In Korea there are American agencies that are not permitted to operate in China. "You will get your baby from Korea," said one Chinese advisor.

Unfazed, Alice kept exploring new angles. One of her clients was a woman from Shanghai who had been given a raw deal at Wharton School, passed over for tenure and promotion though her publications were at a level well above here white, male colleagues. Alice waited until her case was settled with a six-digit payment and new opportunities in a better department before asking Jun-wei if she might help us to adopt a baby. She responded, "You have been good to me. You have not just represented me well, you have also given me confidence while others were insulting me. I never expected a lawyer to talk to me like a friend. I will help you adopt a baby."

Four months and several trans-Pacific phone calls later, our plane landed in Shanghai in the middle of the night. The airport smelled like a barn, and we had no idea where to turn. But as we emerged from Customs, there was a welcoming party flashing a hand-made sign with our misspelled names. A professor from Jiao Tong University, a well-connected English translator, their wives and an administrative aid who had wanted to see the Americans, all gave up a night's sleep to meet us. We squeezed into the car they had hired for the long drive to Shanghai's oldest and most elegant Western hotel.

- Advertisement -

Over the ensuing months we learned how the Chinese economy functioned before cash became king. There was an ancient network of family ties, guanxi, and a system of trading favors. No one was permitted to accumulate money in post-revolutionary China, and almost anything that you wanted required permission from government functionaries. People kept close, if informal, track of who has done favors for them, and for whom they have done favors in the past. Jun-wei had been in the first wave of Chinese scholars hired at American universities, and she had had lots of opportunities to create contacts and foreign travel for her colleagues back home. But, having emigrated, she no longer had much need for return favors. Jun-wei transferred some of her guanxi account for our benefit, and thus we had a team of well-connected, powerful people working and advocating for us.

Within three days of our arrival, we were introduced to a week-old infant who had been abandoned by her unwed mother. We had a baby in our arms. That was the easy part. There was no procedure for foreign adoption, and there was still a residue of Chairman Mao's xenophobia in the air. The low-level provincial officials were friendly and eager to help us, but none was willing to sign off on our request without approval from Above. Alice and I went home to Philadelphia, leaving our baby in the charge of a local grandma. It took another four months and untold claims on the favor account before our benefactors were able to secure permission from the highest levels of the Chinese bureaucracy.

We returned to Shanghai on Christmas day, defying a panicked phone call warning us that the approval was not yet accomplished. We sponsored banquets and delivered speeches about international friendship, but stopped short of offering bribes and paying for the foreign cigarettes much coveted by Chinese officials. We heated a kettle of water for Sarah's first bath in two months, and we slept under heavy quilts with her little body nuzzled between our own. Next day on the train to Changzhou, I looked into Sarah's eyes, gazing back from where she lay on my lap, and I knew this girl had always been my daughter and I had always been her father, decreed in the Akashic record before time began.

Love

Before the adoption, my concept of love had been closely tied to admiration. To love meant, for me, to be convinced that someone was worthy of love. But taking Sarah into my life as I was about to do, I felt an obligation, as close to sacred as anything I had known. My commitment was to be her father, to act in every way the role that a father by birth might take on. To do less would be an injustice and a betrayal. I was tasked with giving this young life to feel in every way that she has a father.

The great lesson, the great gift unfolded gradually from that commitment. To act the role of someone who loves led me to feel love, to understand love in a way that I previously had not. Love does not derive from the brain, and it has nothing to do with being worthy. Love is a transcendent connection. Love gives substance to my being. It is granted to me, a gift of grace, and yet it is enabled by a choice that I make. My commitment to act the part had had the power to make love happen.

- Advertisement -

Four years later, we adopted a second Chinese girl, and Maddy was more challenging for me than Sarah had been. She was less demanding and not eager to be held or cuddled. She didn't bond readily, and I didn't so quickly come to feel that she was part of me. The experience with Sarah helped me to persist. Maddy was destined to be own daughter, no less than Sarah.

Both my girls taught me to find and recognize love inside myself. They taught me what love is.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com


Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical (more...)
 

Josh Mitteldorf Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Daily Inspiration"

Daily Inspiration — Long-term Trends (Article) (# of views) 12/24/2018
Daily Inspiration — Song of the Solstice (Article) (# of views) 12/23/2018
Birthing the New Paradigm (Article) (# of views) 12/21/2018
View All 334 Articles in "Daily Inspiration"
Total Views for the Series: 309366   

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Artificial Earthquakes

Cold Fusion: Tangible Hope in an Age of Despair

New Scientific Study: Smoking Gun Evidence of 9/11 Explosives in WTC Dust

PayPal cuts off Bradley Manning Legal Defense; Backs Off under Grass Roots Pressure

Daily Inspiration — Suppressed Science

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 